Night attack: school, kindergarten, infrastructure facility and 8 buildings damaged in Kyiv Oblast

Iryna BalachukSunday, 10 September 2023, 10:28
Night attack: school, kindergarten, infrastructure facility and 8 buildings damaged in Kyiv Oblast
rescuers. stock photo: facebook of STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE OF UKRAINE

An infrastructure facility, a school, a kindergarten, an educational rehabilitation centre and eight residential buildings were damaged in a Russian attack in Kyiv Oblast on 9-10 September.

Source: Ruslan Kravchenko, Head of Kyiv Oblast Military Administration, on Facebook; Ukraine’s National Police in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda

Quote from Kravchenko: "The Russian enemy has once again resorted to an attack. Last night, the air raid lasted for more than 3 hours. The enemy attacked Kyiv Oblast with UAVs. Air defence was actively responding in Kyiv Oblast overnight.

As a result of the attack, an infrastructure facility was damaged in one district. There are no casualties. All emergency services have arrived at the scene and are responding."

Details: As Kravchenko said, eight private residential buildings were damaged by the blast wave in one of the oblast's districts, with windows and doors broken, and facades and roofs slashed.

In addition, the premises of a school, a kindergarten and the village council building in one hromada [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories - ed.] were damaged by the blast wave. In another hromada, an education and rehabilitation centre were damaged.

Forest litter also caught fire.

 

Kravchenko said that the aftermath of the attack are currently being dealt with, and the owners of the damaged facilities will be provided with all necessary assistance.

The police added that a man, 20, was hospitalised with an arm injury caused by glass.

Background:

  • Earlier, the Air Force reported that the Russians had launched 33 kamikaze drones in Kyiv Oblast, 26 of which were destroyed.
  • The fall of debris from Russian drones was recorded in four districts of Kyiv on the night of 9-10 September as a result of an overnight attack by Shahed UAVs. The debris caused damage to an apartment, cars, trolleybus power lines and road signs, and set grass and railway sleepers on fire.

