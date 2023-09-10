All Sections
Russians claim UAV hits "polling station" in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Iryna BalachukSunday, 10 September 2023, 13:35
The Russian Central Election Commission has claimed that a UAV ruined one of the Russian-controlled illegal "polling stations" in the temporarily occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Source: Latvia-based Russian media outlet Meduza, citing Deputy Chairman of the Russian Central Election Commission Nikolai Bulaiev

Details: The incident reportedly occurred overnight.

The Russians did not specify the location of the drone attack.

Furthermore, as Bulaiev alleged, "missile attack warning is being issued several times a day in the temporarily occupied city of Henichesk in Kherson Oblast, and election commissions are being evacuated from their main premises to basements".

Background: 

