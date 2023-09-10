Russians claim UAV hits "polling station" in Zaporizhzhia Oblast
The Russian Central Election Commission has claimed that a UAV ruined one of the Russian-controlled illegal "polling stations" in the temporarily occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast.
Source: Latvia-based Russian media outlet Meduza, citing Deputy Chairman of the Russian Central Election Commission Nikolai Bulaiev
Details: The incident reportedly occurred overnight.
The Russians did not specify the location of the drone attack.
Furthermore, as Bulaiev alleged, "missile attack warning is being issued several times a day in the temporarily occupied city of Henichesk in Kherson Oblast, and election commissions are being evacuated from their main premises to basements".
Background:
- Previously, the Ukrainian resistance reportedly bombed a vehicle belonging to the Russian occupying authorities in the city of Nova Kakhovka in Kherson Oblast; the car was used to guard "ballots" and "polling stations". Hacker activists also broadcast a patriotic video on television in Russian-occupied Crimea.
- On 9 September, Ukrainian kamikaze drones attacked the sham Russian "elections headquarters" in the village of Skelky in the Vasylivka district of Zaporizhzhia Oblast.
- On 30 August, the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) launched a UAV attack on collaborators intending to hold sham Russian-backed "elections" in the temporarily occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast.
