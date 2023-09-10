All Sections
Romania summons head of Russian diplomatic mission due to UAV crash on Romanian bank of Danube

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaSunday, 10 September 2023, 14:31
Romania summons head of Russian diplomatic mission due to UAV crash on Romanian bank of Danube

Romania has summoned the head of the Russian diplomatic mission in Bucharest and  reprimanded him for the use of drones launched by Russia to attack Ukrainian ports on the Danube.

Source: Digi24; European Pravda

The Foreign Ministry said that they summoned the chargé d'affaires of the Russian Federation in Bucharest on Saturday.

"Secretary of State for Strategic Affairs Julian Fota  protested on behalf of the Romanian side in connection with the violation of Romanian airspace after discovering fragments of drones near the border with Ukraine – similar to those used by Russian forces for aggression against Ukraine.

At the same time, the Romanian official condemned the systematic, unjustified and barbaric attacks by Russian forces against the Ukrainian population and civilian infrastructure, including that over the Danube near the Romanian border, which threatens Romanian citizens," the statement said.

Fota passed the Russian side his government's demand to stop attacks on Ukrainian civilians and infrastructure, including those threatening fellow Romanians.

Note: On Saturday, the Romanian Defence Ministry reported that specialists found the wreckage of another drone similar to those used by Russia, 2.5 km southeast of the village of Plauru, opposite the Ukrainian city of Izmail.

President Klaus Iohannis called it "an unacceptable violation of the sovereign airspace of Romania, a NATO country," and stressed that it was an immediate threat to residents.

Romanian experts are still investigating the wreckage and establishing details of their fall on the territory of Romania. The representative of the Ministry of Defence did not name the distance between the two points where the drone wreckage was found, but confirmed that these are two different places.

On 4 September, Ukraine reported that during the Shahed attack on Izmail and Reni, two drones fell on the territory of Romania.

The Romanian side first categorically denied the incident but, on 6 September, confirmed the discovery of fragments that looked like the wreckage of a drone.

The country also announced measures to protect residents of settlements over the Danube opposite the Ukrainian ports.

Advertisement: