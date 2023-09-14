Ukraine's Foreign Minister on providing Ukraine with ATACMS and Taurus missiles: there is progress

Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister, has said there is "progress" in providing Kyiv with long-range ATACMS and Taurus missiles.

Source: Kuleba during the national 24/7 newscast, quoted by Radio Liberty

Quote: "We are very actively engaged in this. The President holds daily talks or meetings to speed up the delivery of what has already been promised and to obtain new commitments from partners to supply weapons to us.

There are, of course, some super-priority topics – first of all, air-defence systems.

We are actively working on obtaining ATACMS from the US and Taurus from Germany. There is progress on both tracks."

Details: The minister said final decisions have not yet been made in Berlin and Washington.

Earlier it was reported that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hopes to persuade his US counterpart, Joe Biden, to approve the decision to supply the Ukrainian army with long-range ATACMS systems in autumn 2023.

The Financial Times recently reported that US President Joe Biden is close to making a decision on supplying Ukraine with long-range ATACMS missiles.

Kyiv has long been asking the United States for ATACMS missiles, as it would allow Ukraine to strike deeper into the Russian rear.

Earlier, the US media unofficially learned that the decision on ATACMS missiles for Ukraine could be made in the near future and they could be included in one of the next assistance packages.

