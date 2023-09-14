All Sections
VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 14 September 2023, 15:30
Musk ignores questions about Starlink shutdown and Ukrainian lives
ELON MUSK. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Elon Musk, the American billionaire and Tesla and SpaceX founder, has refused to answer questions about the damage caused to Ukraine by the shutdown of Starlinks, or questions about compliments from Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Source: Sky News

Details: A reporter from the TV channel met Musk as he was leaving a meeting at the Federal Aviation Administration in Washington.

The journalist asked Musk several times whether his ignorance and ego had cost Ukrainian lives.

Musk ignored his questions.

Musk also did not reply when asked whether he appreciated being called "outstanding" by President Putin.

Background:

  • CNN, which obtained an excerpt from Musk's biography written by American journalist and author Walter Isaacson, reported that in 2022 Musk supposedly secretly ordered the disconnection of Starlink communications off the coast of Crimea to disrupt Ukraine's attack on the Russian navy in Sevastopol.
  • Musk confirmed the disruption of the drone attack on the Russian fleet in Crimea. The billionaire said that he did not switch off the Starlink satellite connection for the drones, but when Ukraine requested it be turned on, he refused. He also reiterated the "need for a truce".
  • Vadym Skibitskyi, a representative from Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, said that the information that Musk had ordered the disconnection of Starlink over Crimea to disrupt the attack on the Russian fleet should be thoroughly checked.
  • US Senator Elizabeth Warren has demanded an investigation into SpaceX.
  • There was also a large-scale disruption of Starlink on the night of 12-13 September during a Ukrainian attack on Sevastopol Bay.

