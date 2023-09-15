All Sections
Ukrainian military drive Russians out of several more positions near Bakhmut – ISW

Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 15 September 2023, 04:27
PHOTO: GENERAL STAFF OF THE ARMED FORCES OF UKRAINE

Ukrainian troops have driven Russian forces out of positions near Minkivka, 15 kilometres northwest of Bakhmut, and Dubovo-Vasylivkavka, 6 kilometres northwest of Bakhmut.

Source: Institute for the Study of War (ISW)

Details: Ukrainian forces continued offensive operations in the western part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast and around Bakhmut and reportedly advanced south of Bakhmut on 14 September. 

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported that their forces had achieved partial success near Bakhmut, Klishchiivka, Andriivka and Kurdiumivka.

Illia Yevlash, spokesperson for the Eastern Group of Forces, said that Ukrainian troops had driven Russian troops out of their positions near Minkivka and Dubovo-Vasylivka.

The Ukrainian General Staff and Hanna Maliar, the country’s Deputy Defence Minister, stated that Ukrainian troops were continuing their gradual advance on the Melitopol front.

 

To quote the ISW’s Key Takeaways for 14 September:

  • Ukrainian forces continued offensive operations in western Zaporizhzhia Oblast and around Bakhmut and reportedly advanced south of Bakhmut on 14 September.
  • Ukrainian forces struck a Russian air defence system near occupied Yevpatoriia, Crimea, on 14 September, suggesting that there may be systemic tactical failures with Russian air defence systems in occupied Crimea.
  • Russian forces conducted another series of Shahed-131/136 drone strikes targeting Ukrainian port infrastructure on 14 September.
  • The commander of the Russian 247th Guards Air Assault (VDV) Regiment (7th VDV Division) Vasily Popov was reportedly killed in combat in Ukraine.
  • Some Russian sources suggested that ongoing tensions between the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) and the Wagner Group are diminishing Wagner’s ability to operate across the African theatre.
  • Russian forces conducted offensive operations along the Kupiansk-Svatove-Kreminna line, near Bakhmut, along the Avdiivka-Donetsk City line, and in western Zaporizhzhia Oblast and advanced in some areas on 14 September.
  • Ukrainian forces also advanced along the Avdiivka-Donetsk City line.
  • The Kremlin is reportedly trying to censor Russian media coverage of a possible second wave of reserve mobilisation in order to prevent protests and voter discontent ahead of the 2024 Russian presidential elections.

