All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian military drive Russians out of several more positions near Bakhmut – ISW

Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 15 September 2023, 04:27
Ukrainian military drive Russians out of several more positions near Bakhmut – ISW
PHOTO: GENERAL STAFF OF THE ARMED FORCES OF UKRAINE

Ukrainian troops have driven Russian forces out of positions near Minkivka, 15 kilometres northwest of Bakhmut, and Dubovo-Vasylivkavka, 6 kilometres northwest of Bakhmut.

Source: Institute for the Study of War (ISW)

Details: Ukrainian forces continued offensive operations in the western part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast and around Bakhmut and reportedly advanced south of Bakhmut on 14 September. 

Advertisement:

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported that their forces had achieved partial success near Bakhmut, Klishchiivka, Andriivka and Kurdiumivka.

Illia Yevlash, spokesperson for the Eastern Group of Forces, said that Ukrainian troops had driven Russian troops out of their positions near Minkivka and Dubovo-Vasylivka.

The Ukrainian General Staff and Hanna Maliar, the country’s Deputy Defence Minister, stated that Ukrainian troops were continuing their gradual advance on the Melitopol front.

 

To quote the ISW’s Key Takeaways for 14 September:

  • Ukrainian forces continued offensive operations in western Zaporizhzhia Oblast and around Bakhmut and reportedly advanced south of Bakhmut on 14 September.
  • Ukrainian forces struck a Russian air defence system near occupied Yevpatoriia, Crimea, on 14 September, suggesting that there may be systemic tactical failures with Russian air defence systems in occupied Crimea.
  • Russian forces conducted another series of Shahed-131/136 drone strikes targeting Ukrainian port infrastructure on 14 September.
  • The commander of the Russian 247th Guards Air Assault (VDV) Regiment (7th VDV Division) Vasily Popov was reportedly killed in combat in Ukraine.
  • Some Russian sources suggested that ongoing tensions between the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) and the Wagner Group are diminishing Wagner’s ability to operate across the African theatre.
  • Russian forces conducted offensive operations along the Kupiansk-Svatove-Kreminna line, near Bakhmut, along the Avdiivka-Donetsk City line, and in western Zaporizhzhia Oblast and advanced in some areas on 14 September.
  • Ukrainian forces also advanced along the Avdiivka-Donetsk City line.
  • The Kremlin is reportedly trying to censor Russian media coverage of a possible second wave of reserve mobilisation in order to prevent protests and voter discontent ahead of the 2024 Russian presidential elections.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
02:49
Zelenskyy discusses mortgage lending strategy with World Bank president
01:14
European Commission works to transfer profits from Russian assets to Ukraine
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
00:15
GDP up, inflation down – IMF head praises Ukraine's progress at meeting with Zelenskyy
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
All News
Advertisement: