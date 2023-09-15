All Sections
Russian Defence Minister claims 12 vessels to join Russian fleet by end of 2023

Iryna BalachukFriday, 15 September 2023, 14:03
RUSSIAN VESSELS. PHOTO: RIA NOVOSTI

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu has said that the Russian Navy would receive 12 vessels by the end of 2023.

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news outlet RIA Novosti

Quote from Shoigu: "Two vessels have already been put into operation this year, and 12 more will be delivered by the end of the year. Among them are the Admiral Golovko frigate, the Emperor Alexander III strategic missile submarine, and the Krasnoyarsk nuclear-powered submarine."

Details: Shoigu said that over the past 10 years, the Russian Navy has added more than 50 vessels to the fleet.

Background:

  • The occupation authorities of Sevastopol claimed that a missile attack caused a fire to break out at a shipyard near Kilen-balka on the night of 12-13 September, and the Russian Ministry of Defence reported an attack by missiles and uncrewed surface vessels (USVs) which damaged two ships.
  • OSINT researchers reported that the Ropucha-class large landing ship and the Kilo-class submarine had been damaged at a shipyard in occupied Sevastopol. The Russian Telegram channel Baza wrote that the attack damaged the Minsk large amphibious assault ship and the Rostov-on-Don diesel-electric submarine.
  • Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of the Air Force, thanked Ukrainian pilots for carrying out the attack on Sevastopol.
  • The Moskva cruiser was destroyed in the Black Sea by a Neptune missile in April 2022, and the Olenegorskiy Gornyak large landing ship was destroyed by an uncrewed surface vessel in Novorossiysk Bay in August 2023.

