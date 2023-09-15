All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian Defence Minister claims 12 vessels to join Russian fleet by end of 2023

Iryna BalachukFriday, 15 September 2023, 14:03
Russian Defence Minister claims 12 vessels to join Russian fleet by end of 2023
RUSSIAN VESSELS. PHOTO: RIA NOVOSTI

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu has said that the Russian Navy would receive 12 vessels by the end of 2023.

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news outlet RIA Novosti

Quote from Shoigu: "Two vessels have already been put into operation this year, and 12 more will be delivered by the end of the year. Among them are the Admiral Golovko frigate, the Emperor Alexander III strategic missile submarine, and the Krasnoyarsk nuclear-powered submarine."

Advertisement:

Details: Shoigu said that over the past 10 years, the Russian Navy has added more than 50 vessels to the fleet.

Read more on this topic: Sinking the Moskva: previously undisclosed details. How the Ukrainian Neptune destroyed the flagship of the Russian fleet

Background:

  • The occupation authorities of Sevastopol claimed that a missile attack caused a fire to break out at a shipyard near Kilen-balka on the night of 12-13 September, and the Russian Ministry of Defence reported an attack by missiles and uncrewed surface vessels (USVs) which damaged two ships.
  • OSINT researchers reported that the Ropucha-class large landing ship and the Kilo-class submarine had been damaged at a shipyard in occupied Sevastopol. The Russian Telegram channel Baza wrote that the attack damaged the Minsk large amphibious assault ship and the Rostov-on-Don diesel-electric submarine.
  • Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of the Air Force, thanked Ukrainian pilots for carrying out the attack on Sevastopol.
  • The Moskva cruiser was destroyed in the Black Sea by a Neptune missile in April 2022, and the Olenegorskiy Gornyak large landing ship was destroyed by an uncrewed surface vessel in Novorossiysk Bay in August 2023.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
02:49
Zelenskyy discusses mortgage lending strategy with World Bank president
01:14
European Commission works to transfer profits from Russian assets to Ukraine
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
00:15
GDP up, inflation down – IMF head praises Ukraine's progress at meeting with Zelenskyy
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
All News
Advertisement: