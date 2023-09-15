Russian forces hit Nova Kakhovka, killing one and injuring 12
Russian troops bombarded the city of Nova Kakhovka in Kherson Oblast with guided aerial bombs on the morning of 15 September. The attack claimed the life of 1 person and left at least 12 others injured.
Source: press service of the Kherson Oblast Prosecutor's Office
Quote: "Investigators reported that the Russian military attacked the temporarily occupied city of Nova Kakhovka, Kherson Oblast, on 15 September 2023 at around 09:20, likely with guided aerial bombs."
Details: Early reports indicate that one civilian was killed, and at least 12 people were injured.
Previously: On the afternoon of 15 September, there was an explosion in temporarily occupied Nova Kakhovka, and reports later emerged that a Russian bomb had fallen on the residential area.
