Russian forces hit Nova Kakhovka, killing one and injuring 12

STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 15 September 2023, 17:14
Russian forces hit Nova Kakhovka, killing one and injuring 12
photo: UKRAINE'S NATIONAL RESISTANCE CENTER

Russian troops bombarded the city of Nova Kakhovka in Kherson Oblast with guided aerial bombs on the morning of 15 September. The attack claimed the life of 1 person and left at least 12 others injured.

Source: press service of the Kherson Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Quote: "Investigators reported that the Russian military attacked the temporarily occupied city of Nova Kakhovka, Kherson Oblast, on 15 September 2023 at around 09:20, likely with guided aerial bombs."

Details: Early reports indicate that one civilian was killed, and at least 12 people were injured.

Previously: On the afternoon of 15 September, there was an explosion in temporarily occupied Nova Kakhovka, and reports later emerged that a Russian bomb had fallen on the residential area.

