Air Force says pilots use both Storm Shadow and SCALP missiles to hit Russian targets

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 15 September 2023, 17:19
Mykola Oleshchuk. Photo: Air Force of Ukraine

Ukrainian Air Force pilots have been successfully hitting Russian targets with both British Storm Shadow and French SCALP cruise missiles, and they are looking forward to receiving German Taurus missiles for even greater efficiency.

Source: Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of the Air Force, on Telegram

Quote: "British and French media outlets are wondering what type of cruise missiles Ukrainian pilots used to send the Minsk and Rostov-on-Don vessels the same way as the Moskva cruiser [the Russian warship that was famously told to "go f**k itself" - ed.].

That makes perfect sense, as it would be hard to imagine a better advertisement for a national arms manufacturer.

Here is my report! The Air Force has two types of cruise missiles provided by our partners to fight the occupier. We hang British Storm Shadows under the left wing of a Su-24M and French SCALPs under the right wing. Both missiles work perfectly - the occupier has no chance!

There’s also room for the German-made Taurus under the wings of our bombers. Then the ‘game of cities’ can be continued even more effectively." [Cities is a game in which each player names a real city that starts with the last letter of the previous city’s name. In this case, Lieutenant General Oleshchuk is probably referring to the fact that the Ukrainian Air Force already has cruise missiles from France and the UK, so Germany and probably the US should be next – ed.]

Details: The Air Force commander released a video of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signing a SCALP missile [during celebrations to mark the Ukrainian Air Force Day – ed.].

Oleshchuk once again thanked Ukraine’s Western partners for the weapons and equipment that are helping destroy the aggressor and liberate Ukrainian land.

Background:

  • On the night of 12-13 September, the occupation authorities of Sevastopol claimed that a missile attack had caused a fire to break out at a shipyard near Kilen-balka, and the Russian Ministry of Defence reported an attack by missiles and uncrewed surface vessels (USVs) which damaged two ships.
  • The Ukrainian media outlet Defense Express reported that the Rostov-on-Don submarine and the Minsk landing ship had been disabled for an extended period or even completely destroyed.
  • OSINT researchers reported that a Ropucha-class large landing ship and a Kilo-class submarine were damaged at a shipyard in occupied Sevastopol.  The Russian Telegram channel Baza said the attack damaged the Minsk landing ship and the Rostov-on-Don diesel-electric submarine.
  • Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of the Ukrainian Air Force, thanked the Ukrainian pilots for "hitting" the Russians in Sevastopol.

Advertisement: