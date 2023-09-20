All Sections
Infamous former military commissar Borysov fails to pay US$4 million bail, investigation continues

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 20 September 2023, 12:48
Infamous former military commissar Borysov fails to pay US$4 million bail, investigation continues
BORYSOV IN THE PECHERSKYI DISTRICT COURT OF KYIV ON 25 JULY 2023. PHOTO: STAS YURCHENKO, HRATY MEDIA

Yevhen Borysov, the former Odesa military commissar suspected of illegal enrichment and duty evasion, is in pre-trial detention. Borysov did not pay a bail of UAH 150 million (approximately US$4 million).

Source: an Ukrainska Pravda source in law enforcement agencies

Details: The UP source says that the Specialised Prosecutor's Office in the military and defence affairs of the Southern region has extended the term of the pre-trial investigation in the criminal proceedings against the military commissar to three months (until 22 October 2023).

In turn, on 19 September, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv extended the term of Borysov's detention until 22 October with the alternative of providing bail in the amount of UAH 149,998,024.

The UP source says that bail has not been paid for Borysov.

Previously: On 25 July, Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv imposed pre-trial detention on Yevhen Borysov, the former head of the Odesa Oblast Territorial Centre for Recruitment and Social Support. He was detained for two months with the possibility of bail in the amount of UAH 150 million (US$4 million).

On 24 July, employees of the State Bureau of Investigation, jointly with prosecutors of the Prosecutor General's Office, detained Borysov.

Borysov was served with a notice of suspicion on Saturday, 22 July, for unlawful enrichment worth hundreds of millions of Ukrainian hryvnias and intentional evasion from service.

Borysov is suspected of acquisition of assets by a person authorised to perform state functions, the value of which is greater than the 6,500 tax-free minimum income of citizens, exceeding their legal income; failure to report for duty on time without valid reasons allowed by a serviceman under martial law; evasion of military service duties by a serviceman using deception in conditions of martial law.

Background:

  • On 22 June, an investigation conducted by Ukrainska Pravda’s "Spain Battalion" revealed that the family of Yevhen Borysov, the chief enlistment officer in Odesa, had purchased property and cars worth millions of dollars on the Spanish coast during the full-scale war.
  • On 23 June, [the head of the Joint Press Centre for Operational Command South], Nataliia Humeniuk, reported that an internal investigation regarding Borysov found no grounds for his removal from office.
  • Later on 23 June, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhny to dismiss Borysov.
  • The State Bureau of Investigations has opened an investigation into Borysov’s abuse of his position.
  • Borysov was dismissed from his position as Head of the Odesa Oblast Territorial Centre for Recruitment and Social Support.

