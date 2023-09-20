All Sections
Attack on Kupiansk: Number of victims rises to 8

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 20 September 2023, 13:55
Attack on Kupiansk: Number of victims rises to 8
Photo: Oleh Syniehubov's Telegram

Search and rescue operation is being conducted on site of the Russian attack in the city of Kupiansk, Kharkiv Oblast; the bodies of two more victims have been found, and thus, the number of victims rose to eight.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Search and rescue operation by the emergency services on site of the attack in Kupiansk has finished.

Unfortunately, the bodies of two more civilian men were found. At the moment, the total number of victims of the Russian attack on Kupiansk is eight people, six men and two women."

Details: Syniehubov specified that the two men that were killed were the volunteers evacuating civilians.

He added that the Russians launched the attack using a Grom-E1 missile.

At the moment law enforcement agencies  are investigating all circumstances of the Russian attack.

Background:

On 20 September, Russian forces attacked Kupiansk, Kharkiv Oblast, killing three civilians. Later it became known the death toll from the Russian attack on Kupiansk has risen to 6.

