Russians attack Kharkiv and Kherson oblasts, injuring two people

Russian invaders have attacked Zolochiv hromada in Kharkiv Oblast and Bilozerka hromada in Kherson Oblast on the evening of 20 September. Two men have been injured as a result of attacks [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.].

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration on Telegram; Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: Reportedly, the Russians deployed artillery to attack the settlement of Perovske in Zolochiv hromada at 17:00. A man born in 1958 has been injured.

Early reports indicate that a house has been significantly damaged. Information on other destructions is being clarified.

Prokudin also reported attacks on Bilozerka in the Kherson Oblast. "The light went out in the village due to an enemy attack. Specialists are working to restore it. A 23-year-old man has been injured, walking down the street at the time of the enemy attack," he said.

The injured man is now in hospital, where doctors are providing him with medical assistance.

Earlier, it was reported that the Russian occupation forces intensified airstrikes on the coastal hromadas of Kherson Oblast.

Apart from that, the Russian occupiers attacked the settlements of Kupiansk, Bohodukhiv and Izium districts in Kharkiv Oblast on 19 September. As a result of a guided aerial bomb attack on Kupiansk, three cars with civilians inside were destroyed. Six people were killed– four men and two women.

