All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Air-raid alarms issued almost all over Ukraine due to missile threat

Olena RoshchinaThursday, 21 September 2023, 07:17
Air-raid alarms issued almost all over Ukraine due to missile threat
AN AIR-RAID WARNINGS MAP. SCREENSHOT: T.ME/AIR_ALERT_MAP

After a missile strike in the early morning of 21 September, a second air-raid warning was issued in Kyiv and a number of oblasts.

Source: an air-raid warning map; Ukrainian Air Force

Quote from the Air Force: "A group of missiles is flying from Chernihiv Oblast towards Kyiv Oblast".

Advertisement:

Details: At 07:19, the Air Force reported that there was also a threat to Kirovohrad and Cherkasy oblasts.

Update: Later, the air-raid warning was issued almost all over Ukraine except for Odesa Oblast. However, all-clear signals were gradually given, starting from Kyiv at 08:04.

Background: On Thursday morning, air defence forces were responding to a Russian attack in Kyiv, Cherkasy, Khmelnytskyi, Kharkiv, Rivne and Lviv oblasts, and explosions were heard.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Missile pieces fell in three districts of Kyiv and in the centre of Cherkasy, injuring people.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukrainian Security Service's drone disables Russian radar station in Kursk Oblast

Lithuanian company modernises plane of Ukraine's President

photoZelenskyy and rabbis pay tribute to Babyn Yar massacre victims

IAEA adopts resolution demanding immediate return of Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant to full control of Ukraine

We are working to make progress in terms of NATO membership – Zelenskyy

Poland rejects Belarus' accusations of airspace violation

All News
RECENT NEWS
14:57
Ukraine's Security Service identifies Russian carrier of Shahed drones from Iran
14:52
EXPLAINERHow Russia trying to halt Armenia's westward turn
14:47
UK imposes new sanctions in response to Russia's sham elections in occupied territories
14:32
Explosion rocks Russian-occupied Berdiansk; power outages occur
14:27
Poland and Hungary ignore meeting on Ukrainian grain exports – EU
13:48
EXPLAINERWhy missile incident could sour relations with Poland
13:45
Orbán does not believe Ukraine will join EU while at war
13:44
There is no gunpowder production in Ukraine: Ukraine's Security Council Secretary replies to critics of defence industry
13:35
Ukraine's Security Service reveals how it managed to infiltrate Russia's Special Forces
13:11
Ukrainian Security Service's drone disables Russian radar station in Kursk Oblast
All News
Advertisement: