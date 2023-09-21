All Sections
Air-raid alarms issued almost all over Ukraine due to missile threat

Olena RoshchinaThursday, 21 September 2023, 07:17
AN AIR-RAID WARNINGS MAP. SCREENSHOT: T.ME/AIR_ALERT_MAP

After a missile strike in the early morning of 21 September, a second air-raid warning was issued in Kyiv and a number of oblasts.

Source: an air-raid warning map; Ukrainian Air Force

Quote from the Air Force: "A group of missiles is flying from Chernihiv Oblast towards Kyiv Oblast".

Details: At 07:19, the Air Force reported that there was also a threat to Kirovohrad and Cherkasy oblasts.

Update: Later, the air-raid warning was issued almost all over Ukraine except for Odesa Oblast. However, all-clear signals were gradually given, starting from Kyiv at 08:04.

Background: On Thursday morning, air defence forces were responding to a Russian attack in Kyiv, Cherkasy, Khmelnytskyi, Kharkiv, Rivne and Lviv oblasts, and explosions were heard.

Missile pieces fell in three districts of Kyiv and in the centre of Cherkasy, injuring people.

