Satellite images show aftermath of strike on Russian command post in Crimea on 20 September

The media have released the first satellite images of the aftermath of a 20 September strike on a Russian Black Sea Fleet command post near the village of Verkhnosadove in occupied Crimea.

Source: Skhemy, a Ukrainian investigative news outlet; Radio Liberty

Details: The latest Planet Labs satellite images from 21 September show that at least one building was damaged by the 20 September explosions in the area, and a part of it was destroyed.

As shown on a map of military facilities by Radio Liberty, the 744th Communications Centre of the occupiers' Black Sea Fleet Command is located there.

Background:

Ukrainska Pravda’s sources in the Security Service of Ukraine said that the attack on the command post of the Russian Black Sea Fleet near Sevastopol on the morning of 20 September resulted in a strike on Russian military manpower and expensive military systems. A military base in Crimea was hit. The operation was carried out jointly by the Security Service of Ukraine, the Air Force and the Ukrainian Navy. The strike was carried out after the Security Service of Ukraine confirmed that Russian navy commanders were present at the military unit.

Ukraine’s Armed Forces confirmed that on the morning of 20 September, a successful strike was carried out on the command post of the Russian Black Sea Fleet near Sevastopol.

On the morning of 20 September, Telegram channels reported on the strike at a military unit near Sevastopol and explosions near the Belbek airfield and published a video of a trail of missiles.

