All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Attack on Kyiv Oblast damages 21 buildings; debris falls in Mezhyhirya National Park

Tetyana OliynykThursday, 21 September 2023, 18:55
Attack on Kyiv Oblast damages 21 buildings; debris falls in Mezhyhirya National Park
stock photo: ye.ua

21 private family homes and more than 20 cars were damaged in Kyiv Oblast as a result of the Russian nighttime attack on 21 September. The number of casualties has risen to three.

Source: Kyiv Oblast Military Administration on Telegram

Details: According to the Kyiv Oblast Military Administration, three people were injured in the Russian attack. All of them were hospitalised with various injuries of moderate severity.

Windows, doors, roofs and facades were damaged in private family homes due to falling debris. There were no hits to critical or residential infrastructure in Kyiv Oblast.

Advertisement:

Quote: "The building of a vocational educational institution was damaged, and the windows were broken. During the air-raid warning, 160 students and 35 adults were in the shelter, so no one was injured.

Debris also fell on the territory of one of the medical institutions in the oblast and Mezhyhirya National Park."

Background:

  • On the night of 20-21 September, Russia fired 43 missiles on civilian cities in Ukraine. 
  • On 21 September, Ukraine's Defence Forces shot down 36 Russian cruise missiles out of 43 launched by 10 Tu-95MS strategic aircraft from the area west of Engels airfield.
  • A hotel building was destroyed in Cherkasy due to a missile attack. As a result, a fire broke out, and retail units at the market caught fire.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Advertisement:

Ukrainian Security Service's drone disables Russian radar station in Kursk Oblast

Lithuanian company modernises plane of Ukraine's President

photoZelenskyy and rabbis pay tribute to Babyn Yar massacre victims

IAEA adopts resolution demanding immediate return of Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant to full control of Ukraine

We are working to make progress in terms of NATO membership – Zelenskyy

Poland rejects Belarus' accusations of airspace violation

All News
RECENT NEWS
14:57
Ukraine's Security Service identifies Russian carrier of Shahed drones from Iran
14:52
EXPLAINERHow Russia trying to halt Armenia's westward turn
14:47
UK imposes new sanctions in response to Russia's sham elections in occupied territories
14:32
Explosion rocks Russian-occupied Berdiansk; power outages occur
14:27
Poland and Hungary ignore meeting on Ukrainian grain exports – EU
13:48
EXPLAINERWhy missile incident could sour relations with Poland
13:45
Orbán does not believe Ukraine will join EU while at war
13:44
There is no gunpowder production in Ukraine: Ukraine's Security Council Secretary replies to critics of defence industry
13:35
Ukraine's Security Service reveals how it managed to infiltrate Russia's Special Forces
13:11
Ukrainian Security Service's drone disables Russian radar station in Kursk Oblast
All News
Advertisement: