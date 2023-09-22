Ukraine and US agree to jointly produce weapons

PRESIDENTS JOE BIDEN AND VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY IN THE US, PHOTO: OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENT OF UKRAINE

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that following his visit to the United States, he had a number of significant results, including an agreement to jointly produce weapons, including air defence systems.

Source: the President's video address on Telegram

Quote Zelenskyy: "It was a very important visit to Washington, we received very significant results. I met with President Biden and his team. There is a new defence package: air defence, artillery, shells, engineering equipment.

We have a long-term agreement that we will work together to ensure that Ukraine produces the necessary weapons together with the United States. This is a new level of our unity! Co-production in the defence sector with the United States is a historic thing. A new industrial base, new jobs for both our nations. Ukraine will be able to produce, in particular, air defence systems."

Details: Zelenskyy said Ukraine is preparing to create "a new defensive ecosystem" with the United States to produce weapons in order to "further strengthen freedom and the protection of life together".

The President is convinced "this will have global positive results".

He also said the head of the Ministry of Strategic Industries, Oleksandr Kamyshyn, had signed cooperation agreements with three key associations. More than 2,000 American defence companies are involved in Ukraine.

The parties also signed a memorandum on energy cooperation.

Zelenskyy concluded that the parties discussed restoration of Ukraine after the war and reinforcement of its institutions so as to clean it from "any hostile and corrupt influences".

Background:

Earlier, US President Joe Biden welcomed his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the White House and reassured him that America remains committed to supporting Ukraine’s efforts to defend itself against Russian aggression.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced that the United States would provide Ukraine with $128 million in a new security assistance package, as well as $197 million in weapons and equipment.

US President Joe Biden announced a new tranche of assistance to Ukraine and noted that the first US Abrams tanks would be delivered to Ukraine next week.

He also added that the package includes the provision of a second Hawk air defence battery, with additional batteries and other systems delivered monthly throughout the winter.

