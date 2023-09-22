Russian Black Sea Fleet has only two options – Ukraine's Security Council Secretary

Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine (NSDC), sees two possible options for the future of the Russian Black Sea Fleet: voluntary or enforced self-neutralisation.

Quote: "The best and safest way to preserve the integrity of the property-economic complex of the city of Akhtiar (old name – sevastopol) and the surrounding areas is voluntary shipwreck.

The famous russian military reflection – the destruction of [one’s] own fleet when the enemy approaches – should have time continuity and tradition of succession.

Otherwise, the russian Black Sea fleet will be sliced up like a salami: the process is painful, but the Armed Forces of Ukraine conduct precision strikes exclusively on military infrastructure."

