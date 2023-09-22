Russian Black Sea Fleet has only two options – Ukraine's Security Council Secretary
Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine (NSDC), sees two possible options for the future of the Russian Black Sea Fleet: voluntary or enforced self-neutralisation.
Source: Danilov on Twitter (X)
Quote: "The best and safest way to preserve the integrity of the property-economic complex of the city of Akhtiar (old name – sevastopol) and the surrounding areas is voluntary shipwreck.
The famous russian military reflection – the destruction of [one’s] own fleet when the enemy approaches – should have time continuity and tradition of succession.
Otherwise, the russian Black Sea fleet will be sliced up like a salami: the process is painful, but the Armed Forces of Ukraine conduct precision strikes exclusively on military infrastructure."
Background:
- The Russian Ministry of Defence reported an attack with guided missiles and aircraft-type UAVs on occupied Crimea on the morning of 22 September, claiming that the Russians had managed to shoot down one missile and two drones.
- Later, reports came in of the missile attack on the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet on the afternoon of 22 September. Russia’s Defence Ministry even admitted to the death of one soldier, even though he was later given the status of "missing".
- Amid the explosions in occupied Crimea, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of the Air Force of Ukraine, once again thanked the Air Force pilots and mocked the Russian propaganda.
