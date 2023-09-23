US asks Poland to clarify statement on cessation of arms supplies to Ukraine

The United States has asked Poland to clarify the words of its Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki that his state is not currently providing military assistance to Ukraine "because it is rearming itself."

Source: Bloomberg, citing a senior US defence official, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Poland remained committed to supporting Ukraine but its exact position was unclear.

He added, however, that the differences between Kyiv and Warsaw have not yet led to a split in the unity of the coalition supporting Ukraine.

A diplomatic source in Europe told Bloomberg that Polish diplomats have privately assured their foreign counterparts of further military support for Ukraine from Poland, even if on a smaller scale.

The source added that a loss of support for Ukraine from Poland could be detrimental to the Ukrainian military campaign, as it threatens to undermine NATO unity.

On 20 September, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that Warsaw is now focused on rearming its own army and therefore is not supplying military aid to Kyiv.

Morawiecki's statements were made against a background of tension in the relations between Warsaw and Kyiv, related to unilateral Polish restrictions on Ukrainian agricultural products and Ukraine's actions in response.

After that, the Polish government stated that Warsaw is currently only carrying out pre-agreed deliveries of ammunition and weapons, including those under contracts with Ukraine.

Polish President Andrzej Duda further clarified that Morawiecki's words had been misinterpreted.

