All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Siren sounds in Sevastopol, Russian administration urges people to seek shelter

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 23 September 2023, 09:56
Siren sounds in Sevastopol, Russian administration urges people to seek shelter
Sevastopol on the morning of 23 September. Photo: Social media

Mikhail Razvozhaev, the so-called "governor" of occupied Sevastopol, has reported danger of missile attacks and is urging people to stay away from windows and find shelter.

Source: Razvozhaev on Telegram

Details: Local residents and the media reported a siren sounding in Sevastopol.

Advertisement:

The so-called "authorities" warned of a missile attack.

Residents are being urged to close windows and stay away from them, as well as to hide in a room with load-bearing walls, sitting on the floor near the load-bearing wall as far as possible from the window.

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

People are also being asked to get out of their cars, turn off gas, not to use lifts, etc.

Background: In the preliminary reports given on 23 September, Russians claimed that explosions rocked Sevastopol; allegedly, air defence systems were responding, and missile debris fell from the sky.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukrainian Security Service's drone disables Russian radar station in Kursk Oblast

Lithuanian company modernises plane of Ukraine's President

photoZelenskyy and rabbis pay tribute to Babyn Yar massacre victims

IAEA adopts resolution demanding immediate return of Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant to full control of Ukraine

We are working to make progress in terms of NATO membership – Zelenskyy

Poland rejects Belarus' accusations of airspace violation

All News
RECENT NEWS
14:57
Ukraine's Security Service identifies Russian carrier of Shahed drones from Iran
14:52
EXPLAINERHow Russia trying to halt Armenia's westward turn
14:47
UK imposes new sanctions in response to Russia's sham elections in occupied territories
14:32
Explosion rocks Russian-occupied Berdiansk; power outages occur
14:27
Poland and Hungary ignore meeting on Ukrainian grain exports – EU
13:48
EXPLAINERWhy missile incident could sour relations with Poland
13:45
Orbán does not believe Ukraine will join EU while at war
13:44
There is no gunpowder production in Ukraine: Ukraine's Security Council Secretary replies to critics of defence industry
13:35
Ukraine's Security Service reveals how it managed to infiltrate Russia's Special Forces
13:11
Ukrainian Security Service's drone disables Russian radar station in Kursk Oblast
All News
Advertisement: