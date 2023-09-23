Siren sounds in Sevastopol, Russian administration urges people to seek shelter
Mikhail Razvozhaev, the so-called "governor" of occupied Sevastopol, has reported danger of missile attacks and is urging people to stay away from windows and find shelter.
Source: Razvozhaev on Telegram
Details: Local residents and the media reported a siren sounding in Sevastopol.
The so-called "authorities" warned of a missile attack.
Residents are being urged to close windows and stay away from them, as well as to hide in a room with load-bearing walls, sitting on the floor near the load-bearing wall as far as possible from the window.
People are also being asked to get out of their cars, turn off gas, not to use lifts, etc.
Background: In the preliminary reports given on 23 September, Russians claimed that explosions rocked Sevastopol; allegedly, air defence systems were responding, and missile debris fell from the sky.
