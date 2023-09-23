All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Siren sounds in Sevastopol, Russian administration urges people to seek shelter

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 23 September 2023, 09:56
Siren sounds in Sevastopol, Russian administration urges people to seek shelter
Sevastopol on the morning of 23 September. Photo: Social media

Mikhail Razvozhaev, the so-called "governor" of occupied Sevastopol, has reported danger of missile attacks and is urging people to stay away from windows and find shelter.

Source: Razvozhaev on Telegram

Details: Local residents and the media reported a siren sounding in Sevastopol.

Advertisement:

The so-called "authorities" warned of a missile attack.

Residents are being urged to close windows and stay away from them, as well as to hide in a room with load-bearing walls, sitting on the floor near the load-bearing wall as far as possible from the window.

People are also being asked to get out of their cars, turn off gas, not to use lifts, etc.

Background: In the preliminary reports given on 23 September, Russians claimed that explosions rocked Sevastopol; allegedly, air defence systems were responding, and missile debris fell from the sky.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Navalny disappears from penal colony

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:50
Russians slightly advance on 2 fronts – ISW
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
02:49
Zelenskyy discusses mortgage lending strategy with World Bank president
01:14
European Commission works to transfer profits from Russian assets to Ukraine
00:38
Navalny disappears from penal colony
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
All News
Advertisement: