Satellite images of burning Russian Black Sea Fleet headquarters posted online
Brady Africk, an analyst at the American Enterprise Institute, has posted new satellite images of the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation in Russian-occupied Crimea.
Source: Africk on Twitter
Quote: "New satellite imagery of Crimea shows smoke rising from Russia's Black Sea Fleet headquarters in Sevastopol.
Recent videos from the ground showed multiple Ukrainian-operated Storm Shadow/SCALP cruise missiles hitting the site."
New satellite imagery of Crimea shows smoke rising from Russia's Black Sea Fleet headquarters in Sevastopol.— Brady Africk (@bradyafr) September 22, 2023
Recent videos from the ground showed multiple Ukrainian-operated Storm Shadow / SCALP cruise missiles hitting the site. pic.twitter.com/K57NHvAHha
Background:
- On the morning of 22 September, the Russian Ministry of Defence reported an attack by guided missiles and UAVs on occupied Crimea, with the Russians claiming they had managed to shoot down one missile and two drones.
- Later, it was reported that there had been a missile attack on the Black Sea Fleet headquarters in Sevastopol. The Russian Ministry of Defence even acknowledged the death of one soldier, although later the occupiers' defence ministry said that person had gone missing.
- Against the backdrop of explosions in occupied Crimea, Air Force Commander Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk thanked the pilots of the Air Force and mocked Russian propaganda.
- Foreign media outlets said that Ukraine used Storm Shadow missiles to attack the Black Sea Fleet headquarters.
- Kyrylo Budanov, Chief of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, said that at least 9 people, including Russian generals, were killed and 16 wounded in the Ukrainian attack on the headquarters of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol.
- A successful operation by the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine resulted in a missile strike on the headquarters of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in the temporarily occupied city of Sevastopol on 22 September.
