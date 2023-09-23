Satellite images of burning Russian Black Sea Fleet headquarters posted online

Brady Africk, an analyst at the American Enterprise Institute, has posted new satellite images of the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation in Russian-occupied Crimea.

Source: Africk on Twitter

Quote: "New satellite imagery of Crimea shows smoke rising from Russia's Black Sea Fleet headquarters in Sevastopol.

Recent videos from the ground showed multiple Ukrainian-operated Storm Shadow/SCALP cruise missiles hitting the site."

Recent videos from the ground showed multiple Ukrainian-operated Storm Shadow / SCALP cruise missiles hitting the site. pic.twitter.com/K57NHvAHha — Brady Africk (@bradyafr) September 22, 2023

Background:

