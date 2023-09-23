All Sections
Satellite images of burning Russian Black Sea Fleet headquarters posted online

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 23 September 2023, 10:39
screenshot

Brady Africk, an analyst at the American Enterprise Institute, has posted new satellite images of the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation in Russian-occupied Crimea.

Source: Africk on Twitter

Quote: "New satellite imagery of Crimea shows smoke rising from Russia's Black Sea Fleet headquarters in Sevastopol.

Recent videos from the ground showed multiple Ukrainian-operated Storm Shadow/SCALP cruise missiles hitting the site."

Background:

