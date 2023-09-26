All Sections
Russians hit business facility in Kryvyi Rih

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 26 September 2023, 08:04
stock photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, said that Russian forces targeted a business facility in Kryvyi Rih on the morning of 26 September.

Source: Serhii Lysak; Mykola Lukashuk, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Council, on Telegram

Quote from Lysak: "The morning started with an explosion in Kryvyi Rih. One of the city's business facilities was hit. Information is being confirmed."

Details: Lukashuk said that there were no casualties or damage.

Lysak also said that at night, the Russians attacked Nikopol district three times with heavy artillery. The city of Nikopol itself, Myrove and Chervonohryhorivka hromadas were hit [hromada – an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories].

Three private family homes and two outbuildings were damaged. 40 solar panels were smashed. An unused building and power transmission lines were damaged. However, no people were injured.

Background:

  • In the morning, an air-raid warning was issued in eight oblasts of Ukraine due to the threat of ballistic missiles. There was an explosion in Kryvyi Rih

