Russian forces hit infrastructure facility in Cherkasy Oblast

The Russians have struck Cherkasy Oblast with Shahed attack UAVs and hit an infrastructure facility.

Source: Ihor Taburets, Head of Cherkasy Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Taburets: "An alarming start to the day in Cherkasy Oblast. The enemy attacked our oblast with Shaheds overnight. Air defence forces shot down four enemy air targets. However, we got a hit to an infrastructure facility."

Details: Taburets added that preliminary data indicates there were no casualties.

Efforts are currently underway to deal with the aftermath of the attack.

Background:

