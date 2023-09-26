All Sections
Russian forces hit infrastructure facility in Cherkasy Oblast

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 26 September 2023, 09:12
stock photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Telegram

The Russians have struck Cherkasy Oblast with Shahed attack UAVs and hit an infrastructure facility.

Source: Ihor Taburets, Head of Cherkasy Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Taburets: "An alarming start to the day in Cherkasy Oblast. The enemy attacked our oblast with Shaheds overnight. Air defence forces shot down four enemy air targets. However, we got a hit to an infrastructure facility."

Details: Taburets added that preliminary data indicates there were no casualties.

Efforts are currently underway to deal with the aftermath of the attack.

Background:

