Russian forces hit infrastructure facility in Cherkasy Oblast
The Russians have struck Cherkasy Oblast with Shahed attack UAVs and hit an infrastructure facility.
Source: Ihor Taburets, Head of Cherkasy Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote from Taburets: "An alarming start to the day in Cherkasy Oblast. The enemy attacked our oblast with Shaheds overnight. Air defence forces shot down four enemy air targets. However, we got a hit to an infrastructure facility."
Details: Taburets added that preliminary data indicates there were no casualties.
Efforts are currently underway to deal with the aftermath of the attack.
Background:
- An air-raid warning was issued across eight oblasts of Ukraine this morning (26 September) due to the threat of ballistic missile attacks. The Russian forces hit one business facility in the city of Kryvyi Rih, the head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration said.
- On the night of 25-26 September, the Russians struck the port infrastructure of Odesa Oblast, damaging a checkpoint building, warehouses, 3 dozen trucks, burning out 6 juggernauts and injuring two drivers.
- On the night of 25-26 September, Ukrainian air defence forces shot down 26 of 38 Russian attack drones over Ukraine.
