Ukraine moved part of missile production abroad after Russian attack

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 26 September 2023, 13:33
Oleksii Danilov

Oleksii Danilov, the Secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council, has revealed that Ukrainian missile production has been partly moved to another country after the Russian occupiers hit a missile manufacturer during one of their attacks.

Source: Danilov in an interview with the Spanish newspaper ABC

Quote: "What I can say is that unfortunately, Russia hit a place where these missiles were being assembled. Now we’ve moved part of the production outside our country."

Details: Danilov refused to talk about Ukraine's missile programme, noting that "this is a classified programme, and no one will tell you how it is going".

Background: 

  • On 17 August, the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine reported that successful tests of a Ukrainian-made cruise missile took place in the south of the Odesa Oblast.
  • Danilov had previously reported that a Russian S-400 Triumf anti-aircraft missile system was destroyed in occupied Crimea on 23 August by a new Ukrainian-made missile.
  • On 31 August Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council, announced successful tests of Ukrainian-made missile weapons.
  • In September Newsweek said that Ukraine is adapting its domestically produced Neptune anti-ship missiles for long-range strikes.

