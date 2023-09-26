Russian attack on Romania-Ukraine border crossing: bus with children on board was moved moments before

The strike on the Orlivka checkpoint on the border with Romania damaged civilian infrastructure facilities, but border guards managed to evacuate public transport before the attack.

Source: Radio Svoboda (Liberty) with reference to the comment of Yurii Dimchohlo, the founder of the ferry complex

Quote: "The civilian infrastructure of the checkpoint was damaged; there were a lot of civilian trucks of international connection – about 30 of them. Six of them burned down completely. The warehouses were slightly damaged, but there were no direct strikes.

The main strikes were to the customs points and the accumulation areas of international transport for customs control, especially at the entrance to Ukraine."

Details: Dimchohlo said that the attack took place at around 02:00. The administrative building of the checkpoint was not affected, but the blast wave smashed the glass – 80% of the windows will have to be replaced.

He added that 10-15 minutes passed between the air-raid warning and the attack. Border guards reacted quickly and moved public transport out of the crossing point.

Quote: "There were two buses, one entering Ukraine and one leaving. The one going out was with children. It was quickly checked, put on a Romanian ferry, which was almost leaving the shore, at the beginning of the strikes. Thank God that there was no bus with children at the checkpoint. Because I don't know what would have happened."

More details: The second bus was checked in 10 minutes. As it was leaving, there were strikes, which caused the glass in the bus to crack. Only the drivers were injured.

Dimchohlo emphasised that the crossing is an "entirely civilian facility" with no military personnel, except for border guards.

Quote: "We are now clearing the checkpoint and hope to resume work in a very short time because we are in great demand. We hope to restore the road between Ukraine and Romania as soon as possible."

On the night of 25-26 September, Russian occupiers attacked the port infrastructure of Odesa Oblast, damaging the checkpoint building, warehouses and 30 trucks. Moreover, six trucks were burned, and two drivers were injured.

Because of the nighttime attack by Russians, Ukrainian border guards suspended the operation of the Orlivka ferry crossing point in the Reni District of Odesa Oblast.

