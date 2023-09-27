Ukrainian defenders advance on two fronts – General Staff

Ukrainian troops have continued to advance on the Melitopol and Bakhmut front and repelled Russian attacks on the Avdiivka and Marinka fronts.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 27 September

Quote from the General Staff: "The Ukrainian defence forces continue to conduct offensive operations on the Melitopol front and offensive (assault) operations on the Bakhmut front, inflicting losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces, and exhausting the enemy along the entire line of contact."

Details: In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operational Strategic Group on the Kherson front, the defence forces continue to conduct counter-battery combat, destroying storage points and successfully striking at the Russians’ rear.

In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group on the Kupiansk, Lyman and Bakhmut fronts, the Russians did not conduct any offensive (assault) actions.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group on the Avdiivka front, the Ukrainian Defence Forces successfully held the line and repelled Russian attacks near Sieverne, Donetsk Oblast.

On the Marinka front, the Russian troops conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the vicinity of Marinka in Donetsk Oblast, where they made 14 unsuccessful attempts to force Ukrainian units out of their positions over the past day.

At the same time, on the Shakhtarsk front, Ukraine's defenders continue to hold the line and defend Ukrainian land from the invaders.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, Ukrainian defenders repelled a Russian attack south of Novodarivka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

In the area of responsibility of the Pivnich (North) Operational Strategic Group on the Volyn and Polissia fronts, the operational situation remains without significant changes.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the Russians are maintaining a military presence in the border areas, conducting active sabotage activities to prevent the deployment of Ukrainian troops to threatened areas, and increasing the density of minefields along the state border in Belgorod Oblast, Russia.

Over the past day, Ukrainian aircraft conducted 12 strikes on areas where Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment were concentrated.

Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery destroyed five artillery pieces, three clusters of Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment, one command post and two ammunition storage points.

A total of 26 combat engagements took place at the front yesterday. The Russians launched 10 missile strikes and 77 air strikes, firing 44 times from multiple-launch rocket systems at both Ukrainian positions and civilian facilities.

