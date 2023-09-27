All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Poland's Foreign Ministry calls SS Galicia veteran's appearance at Canadian Parliament shameful

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 27 September 2023, 19:35
Poland's Foreign Ministry calls SS Galicia veteran's appearance at Canadian Parliament shameful
YAROSLAV HUNKA, A VETERAN OF THE WAFFEN-SS GALICIA DIVISION, IN PARLIAMENT FOR VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY’S SPEECH. PHOTO: THE CANADIAN PRESS

Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Arkadiusz Mularczyk has described the honouring of Yaroslav Hunka, a 98-year-old veteran of the Waffen-SS Galicia division, by the Canadian Parliament as shameful. 

Source: European Pravda, citing the Polish press agency PAP 

Details: "The Canadian parliament's honouring of a Ukrainian who fought in the ranks of the SS Galicia division was shameful and indicates a great lack of knowledge about the Second World War," Mularczyk said. 

Advertisement:

"It is shameful that the officials of the Canadian Parliament were not aware of the historical facts regarding the Waffen-SS. This is a clear demonstration of gaps in the knowledge of the history of the Second World War," he added. 

Mularczyk said that when he travels abroad, he often encounters a lack of understanding of what went on in Eastern Europe during the Second World War. 

"Few people know about Poland's losses and the fact that Poland did not receive compensation for them," the diplomat said. 

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

"I am saddened by the lack of knowledge that has occurred in Canada," Mularczyk said. He noted, however, that the overall situation could help Canada become an ally of Poland in seeking reparations from Germany. 

Reminder:

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

photoSearch and rescue operation completed in Hroza village, death toll remains unchanged

Putin on nuclear strike on Russia: Enemy will have no chance

photo, updatedRussians strike café in Kharkiv Oblast, killing 51 people

photoZelenskyy meets with Armenian Prime Minister for the first time

EU cannot replace US aid for Ukraine – Borrell

Third Peace Formula meeting may be held in October in Istanbul

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:00
photo6 drones shot down over Russian Belgorod Oblast – local authorities
23:53
16th Ramstein-format meeting on Ukraine's defence to be held in Brussels on 10 October
23:38
White House condemns Russia's attack on Kharkiv Oblast cafe
23:27
UK Prime Minister announces new tranche of financial aid for Ukraine
22:45
Poland demands that Ukraine withdraw its World Trade Organization complaint regarding grain export restrictions
22:39
Police confirms 3 people missing after Russian missile strike on Hroza
22:27
Why is he repeating Russia's narratives? – Zelenskyy on former head of European Commission
22:26
Ukraine to be provided with more air defence and artillery – Zelenskyy at European Political Community summit
21:50
Partner of Russian businessman sues Ukrainian journalists
21:50
Europol joins international team investigating Russian war crimes in Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: