Poland's Foreign Ministry calls SS Galicia veteran's appearance at Canadian Parliament shameful

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 27 September 2023, 19:35
YAROSLAV HUNKA, A VETERAN OF THE WAFFEN-SS GALICIA DIVISION, IN PARLIAMENT FOR VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY’S SPEECH. PHOTO: THE CANADIAN PRESS

Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Arkadiusz Mularczyk has described the honouring of Yaroslav Hunka, a 98-year-old veteran of the Waffen-SS Galicia division, by the Canadian Parliament as shameful. 

Source: European Pravda, citing the Polish press agency PAP 

Details: "The Canadian parliament's honouring of a Ukrainian who fought in the ranks of the SS Galicia division was shameful and indicates a great lack of knowledge about the Second World War," Mularczyk said. 

"It is shameful that the officials of the Canadian Parliament were not aware of the historical facts regarding the Waffen-SS. This is a clear demonstration of gaps in the knowledge of the history of the Second World War," he added. 

Mularczyk said that when he travels abroad, he often encounters a lack of understanding of what went on in Eastern Europe during the Second World War. 

"Few people know about Poland's losses and the fact that Poland did not receive compensation for them," the diplomat said. 

"I am saddened by the lack of knowledge that has occurred in Canada," Mularczyk said. He noted, however, that the overall situation could help Canada become an ally of Poland in seeking reparations from Germany. 

Reminder:

