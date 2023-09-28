Ukraine's Air Force down 34 out of 44 Shaheds and 6 reconnaissance drones overnight

Thirty-four out of 44 Shaheds launched on the night of 27-28 September were destroyed in Ukraine’s airspace, and six reconnaissance drones were also shot down throughout the day.

Source: Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "On the night of 27-28 September 2023, the Russian invaders attacked with 44 Shahed-136/131 kamikaze UAVs from the southeast (Primorsko-Akhtarsk district in Russia, Cape Chauda in temporarily-occupied Crimea).

Ukraine’s Air Force managed to destroy 34 Shahed drones in cooperation with air defence."

Details: Fighter jets, anti-aircraft missile units and mobile groups were involved in repelling the drone attack.

In addition, six operational-tactical level reconnaissance drones (Orlan, Zala, Superkam) were destroyed in the past 24 hours on 27 September.

Ukrainian Air Force aircraft carried out over 30 sorties over the current and previous days to provide fighter cover and destruction of targets.

Background:

Natalia Humeniuk, Head of the Joint Press Centre for Operational Command Pivden (South) said that on 28 September, Ukraine’s air defence was responding along almost the entire southern front, in both Odesa and Mykolaiv oblasts, as well as further north in the central regions of Ukraine.

On the night of 27-28 September, an air-raid warning was issued in the southeastern Ukrainian oblasts due to the threat of the launch of Shahed attack drones. The air raid continued until almost 03:30, and Vitalii Kim, Head of Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration, stated air defence might have downed a record number of drones last night.

