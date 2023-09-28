All Sections
Russians attack Kirovohrad Oblast at night

Iryna BalachukThursday, 28 September 2023, 09:03
FIREFIGHTER. STOCK PHOTO: UKRAINIAN STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE ON TELEGRAM

Andrii Raikovych, Head of Kirovohrad Oblast Military Administration, has reported that a Russian Shahed drone attacked the oblast, but preliminary reports indicate that there are no casualties.

Source: Andrii Raikovych, Head of Kirovohrad Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Raikovych: "We survived an extremely difficult night. An enemy drone attack did not bypass Kirovohrad Oblast. Some of the Shahed drones over the region were destroyed. However, there were also hits."

Details: Raikovych did not specify where exactly the attack took place, only saying that the relevant services were working at the scene.

He added that there were "no casualties, injuries or damage to civil infrastructure".

Background:

  • 34 out of 44 Shaheds launched on the night of 27-28 September were destroyed in Ukraine’s airspace, and six reconnaissance drones were also shot down throughout the day. 

