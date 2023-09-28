All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Freedom of Russia Legion claims they fight in Russia's Belgorod Oblast

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINThursday, 28 September 2023, 15:33
Freedom of Russia Legion claims they fight in Russia's Belgorod Oblast
STOCK PHOTO

The Freedom of Russia Legion has claimed that they are conducting combat operations on the territory of Russia’s Belgorod Oblast.

Source: Freedom of Russia Legion on Telegram

Quote: "We inform everyone that our groups are currently fighting on the territory of Belgorod Oblast.

Advertisement:

There are no casualties among soldiers from the Freedom of Russia Legion, and we are working according to plan. Keep those fairy tales about minefields for Konashenkov [head of the Mass Communications Department of the Russian MoD – ed.]. We continue to clean our house of Putin's filth.

The battle is going on, all the details later."

Details: Earlier, the Russian Astra Telegram channel wrote that the local administration reported a battle between the border guards of the Russian Federation and a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group on the demarcation line in Belgorod Oblast.

Background:

  • In May, representatives of the Russian Volunteer Corps (RVC) and the Freedom of Russia Legion said they completed their combat and political missions in Belgorod Oblast, Russia.
  • On 22 May, the Russian Volunteer Corps and the Freedom of Russia Legion, organisations in which Russians fight for Ukraine, announced the "liberation" of several settlements in Belgorod Oblast, Russia, from Putin's government.
  • The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said in its report that the fighters of the Russian Volunteer Corps and the Freedom of Russia Legion could have moved closer to the border with Ukraine after the clash with Russian troops in Belgorod Oblast.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Navalny disappears from penal colony

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
08:34
Russians attack Kherson at dawn, injuring man
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:50
Defenсe Forces repel 42 attacks on Avdiivka front − General Staff
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:50
Russians slightly advance on 2 fronts – ISW
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
02:49
Zelenskyy discusses mortgage lending strategy with World Bank president
01:14
European Commission works to transfer profits from Russian assets to Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: