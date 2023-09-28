All Sections
Freedom of Russia Legion claims they fight in Russia's Belgorod Oblast

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINThursday, 28 September 2023, 15:33
Freedom of Russia Legion claims they fight in Russia's Belgorod Oblast
STOCK PHOTO

The Freedom of Russia Legion has claimed that they are conducting combat operations on the territory of Russia’s Belgorod Oblast.

Source: Freedom of Russia Legion on Telegram

Quote: "We inform everyone that our groups are currently fighting on the territory of Belgorod Oblast.

There are no casualties among soldiers from the Freedom of Russia Legion, and we are working according to plan. Keep those fairy tales about minefields for Konashenkov [head of the Mass Communications Department of the Russian MoD – ed.]. We continue to clean our house of Putin's filth.

The battle is going on, all the details later."

Details: Earlier, the Russian Astra Telegram channel wrote that the local administration reported a battle between the border guards of the Russian Federation and a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group on the demarcation line in Belgorod Oblast.

Background:

  • In May, representatives of the Russian Volunteer Corps (RVC) and the Freedom of Russia Legion said they completed their combat and political missions in Belgorod Oblast, Russia.
  • On 22 May, the Russian Volunteer Corps and the Freedom of Russia Legion, organisations in which Russians fight for Ukraine, announced the "liberation" of several settlements in Belgorod Oblast, Russia, from Putin's government.
  • The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said in its report that the fighters of the Russian Volunteer Corps and the Freedom of Russia Legion could have moved closer to the border with Ukraine after the clash with Russian troops in Belgorod Oblast.

