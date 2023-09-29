Russians hit infrastructure facility in Mykolaiv again

Russian invaders launched a missile attack on Mykolaiv on the morning of 29 September, hitting an infrastructure facility on the outskirts of the city.

Source: Oleksandr Sienkevych, Mayor of Mykolaiv, on Telegram

Quote: "Mykolaiv, aftermath of the Russian shelling. On the morning of 29 September, at around 04:13, the city sustained damage in a missile attack. We have a hit on an infrastructure facility on the outskirts of the city."

Details: Sienkevych said that the strike caused dry grass to catch fire. Firefighters extinguished the fire at 06:45.

Details of the Russian night attack are being established.

Background:

Earlier, Senkevych said that at around 21:44 on 28 September, Russians hit an infrastructure facility in Mykolaiv with a missile.

