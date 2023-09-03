Ukrainian marines destroy Russian anti-drone unit with kamikaze UAV

The Ukrainian marines, together with their brothers-in-arms from the Ukrainian Defence Forces, have crushed a Russian anti-drone unit in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: press service of the 36th Marine Brigade; Ukrainska Pravda’s source in the Ukrainian military

Details: The marines noted that the video posted today features the work of their Sovy ("Owls") and Shadow units.

Ukrainska Pravda reported that the actions occurred on the Avdiivka front.

The timeframe of combat operations is not specified. The Ukrainian Defence Forces usually disclose sensitive information with a significant delay.

