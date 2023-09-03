All Sections
Russians destroy house in Donetsk Oblast, killing 1 civilian and injuring 5 others

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 3 September 2023, 16:07
The aftermath of the attack on Donetsk Oblast on 3 September. ALL PHOTOS: DONETSK OBLAST PROSECUTOR'S OFFICE

One civilian has been killed and five more have been injured as a result of a Russian attack on Donetsk Oblast on Sunday, 3 September.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office on Facebook

наслідки обстрілів Донеччини 3 вересня, всі фото: Донецька обласна прокуратура
The aftermath of the attack on Donetsk Oblast on 3 September
all photos: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Quote: "On 3 September 2023, the settlements of Pivnichne, Toretsk and Tykhonivka of Kramatorsk district came under enemy fire. 

As a result of devastating shelling, most likely from artillery, a private house owned by an elderly couple has been destroyed: the 84-year-old owner died under the rubble, and his 85-year-old wife was hospitalised with injuries.

In addition, four more civilians received shrapnel wounds and fractures: three men aged 19, 41 and 45, and a 61-year-old woman; all of them were on the premises of their households during the shelling. The injured were taken to medical facilities for emergency care."

 
 

Details: As a result of the attack, residential buildings and outbuildings have also been damaged.

