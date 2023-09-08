All Sections
Ukraine's Air Force downs 16 Shahed drones out of 20

Iryna BalachukFriday, 8 September 2023, 08:29
STOCK PHOTO: UKRAINE'S AIR FORCE ON FACEBOOK

Russia attacked Ukraine with 20 Shahed-136/131 kamikaze drones on the night of 7-8 September, and Ukraine’s Air Force destroyed 16 of them.

Source: Air Force Command on Facebook; Defence Forces of Ukraine’s South on Telegram

Quote: "In total, we recorded 20 Shahed drones launched toward Odesa. 16 Shahed-136/131 drones were destroyed in combat within Odesa and Mykolaiv oblasts."

Details: Air Force Command reported that the Russian occupiers had launched kamikaze drones from the southeast and south (Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia and Cape Chauda in temporarily occupied Crimea).

Anti-aircraft missile units, fighter aircraft, mobile fire group units from the Ukrainian Air Force and air defence forces from other components of Ukraine’s Defence Forces were engaged in repelling the Russian UAV attacks.

The Defence Forces of Ukraine’s south specified that two Shahed drones were downed in Mykolaiv Oblast and 14 more in Odesa Oblast.

Background:

  • The Ukrainian Air Force detected several groups of Russian Shahed combat drones at about 22:00 on 7 September.

