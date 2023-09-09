All Sections
IAEA sees increased military activity around Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

Olha HlushchenkoSaturday, 9 September 2023, 01:40
IAEA sees increased military activity around Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

The IAEA has observed increased military activity near the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) due to numerous explosions over the past week.

Source: statement by Rafael Grossi, Director General of the IAEA, shared on the IAEA’s website

Quote from Grossi: "International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) experts based at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) have reported hearing numerous explosions over the past week, in a possible sign of increased military activity in the region that could also pose a potential threat to nuclear safety and security at the site."

"The reports I receive from our experts indicate that the explosions occurred some distance away from the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. Nevertheless, I remain deeply concerned about the possible dangers facing the plant at this time of heightened military tension in the region."

"Whatever happens in a conflict zone wherever it may be, everybody would stand to lose from a nuclear accident, and I urge that all necessary precautions must be taken to avoid it happening."

Details: The report also states that ZNPP separately informed the IAEA team that on the morning of 7 September, several more drone strikes took place in the neighbouring city of Enerhodar, where many of the plant's employees and their families live. No casualties were reported.

In addition, the IAEA team was informed that ZNPP had decided to temporarily reduce the number of personnel at the site to a minimum level for the next few days due to concerns about the increased risk of military activity in the area.

At the plant, the IAEA experts observed that there were still mines between the fences around the perimeter, but they did not see any additional mines during their examination of the site.

However, it is noted that they have not yet been granted access to the roofs of reactor units 1, 2, 5 and 6. The IAEA team also requested to inspect all six turbine halls, one by one.

"At present, this request has not been granted," the statement said.

Previously: It was reported earlier that IAEA representatives at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant had limited access and received information only from the occupiers. 

Background:

  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has warned Russia that the world can see what scenarios terrorists are preparing for at ZNPP and is ready to respond.
  • Earlier, the Ukrainian Armed Forces stated that the Russians might soon begin preparations for provocations at ZNPP and that explosive-like objects had been placed on the roofs of two reactor units.

