All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian forces step up attacks on Avdiivka over past 5 days

Alona Mazurenko, Olga KyrylenkoTuesday, 10 October 2023, 20:16
Russian forces step up attacks on Avdiivka over past 5 days
photo: DEEPSTATEMAP

Russian occupying forces have intensified attacks on the city of Avdiivka with aircraft, artillery and armoured vehicles and have now launched assault operations along almost the entire front in Ukraine’s east.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda’s sources in the Ukrainian Defence Forces

Quote: "It's always been tough here, but now it's even worse: the enemy is actively storming our positions in [the settlement of] Marinka and further south, near [the settlement of] Novomykhailivka, where it had been quiet for a long time.

Advertisement:

Therefore, almost all units of the brigade are under attack. Armoured vehicles are being actively used."

Details: The source said the Russians have intensified their attacks and have been carrying out regular bombardments for the past 5 days.

The Russian army is launching air strikes against Avdiivka using drones and Su-35 jets to drop guided aerial bombs.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron

Subjects: Donetsk region
Advertisement:

Navalny disappears from penal colony

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
Donetsk region
Russians attack Donetsk Oblast wounding 3 people, including 16-year-old girl
Russians storming Avdiivka all day long: Heavy fighting continues
Defence Forces have partial success in Andriivka area, consolidating their positions – General Staff
RECENT NEWS
09:27
Russian army forms assault units from officers, as White Guard did
08:39
Slovaks in Ukraine call on Fico to support opening talks with Ukraine on EU accession
08:34
Russians attack Kherson at dawn, injuring man
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:50
Defenсe Forces repel 42 attacks on Avdiivka front − General Staff
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:50
Russians slightly advance on 2 fronts – ISW
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: