Russians attack Donetsk Oblast wounding 3 people, including 16-year-old girl

Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 10 October 2023, 20:19
Russians attack Donetsk Oblast wounding 3 people, including 16-year-old girl
PHOTO: DONETSK OBLAST PROSECUTOR’S OFFICE

The Russians attacked Bakhmut and Pokrovsk districts in Donetsk Oblast and wounded three people, including a 16-year-old girl.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Quote: "According to the investigation, on 10 October 2023, the Russian army attacked the village of Nelipivka, Bakhmut district, presumably with artillery. A 59-year-old local resident had his arm broken as a result of the explosion in the yard of his own home."

Details: The Russians also attacked the town of Krasnohorivka and the village of Katerynivka. A 16-year-old girl and a 75-year-old woman sustained multiple shrapnel wounds.

Background: 

  • On 10 October, the Russians attacked the village of Uhroidy in Sumy Oblast and killed a 13-year-old child, who died in an ambulance on the way to Sumy Hospital.

Subjects: Donetsk region
