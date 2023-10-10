All Sections
Defence Forces have partial success in Andriivka area, consolidating their positions – General Staff

Tetiana LozovenkoTuesday, 10 October 2023, 10:33
Defence Forces have partial success in Andriivka area, consolidating their positions – General Staff
screenshot: deepstatemap

The Ukrainian military has partially succeeded in Andriivka, south of Bakhmut, consolidating their positions.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian soldiers repelled four enemy attacks near Klishchiivka, Donetsk Oblast. 

In turn, the Defence Forces continue their assault operations south of Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast. They have had partial success in Andriivka in Donetsk Oblast, inflicting losses in manpower and equipment on the enemy and consolidating their positions."

Details: In the area of responsibility of the Tavriia Group of the Ukrainian Armed Forces of troops on the Avdiivka and Marinka fronts, Russia carried out more than 15 unsuccessful attacks in the areas of Marinka and Novomykhailivka, Donetsk Oblast.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

