All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Defence Forces have partial success in Andriivka area, consolidating their positions – General Staff

Tetiana LozovenkoTuesday, 10 October 2023, 10:33
Defence Forces have partial success in Andriivka area, consolidating their positions – General Staff
screenshot: deepstatemap

The Ukrainian military has partially succeeded in Andriivka, south of Bakhmut, consolidating their positions.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian soldiers repelled four enemy attacks near Klishchiivka, Donetsk Oblast. 

Advertisement:

In turn, the Defence Forces continue their assault operations south of Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast. They have had partial success in Andriivka in Donetsk Oblast, inflicting losses in manpower and equipment on the enemy and consolidating their positions."

Details: In the area of responsibility of the Tavriia Group of the Ukrainian Armed Forces of troops on the Avdiivka and Marinka fronts, Russia carried out more than 15 unsuccessful attacks in the areas of Marinka and Novomykhailivka, Donetsk Oblast.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Subjects: Donetsk region
Advertisement:

updated, photoRussian forces strike Mykolaiv Oblast, killing two civilians

photoSatellite images show what Berdyansk airfield looks like after Ukrainian strikes

videoPutin arrives in China with nuclear briefcase

Rushed Western support for Israel ruins developing countries' commitment to Ukraine – FT

updatedСourt sentences five Berkut officers in Maidan shootings case

VIDEO18 strikes in Kursk Oblast: Ukrainian Security Service attacks Russian military camp with drones

All News
Donetsk region
Ukrainian military advance near Verbove, Klishchiivka and Andriivka – ISW
Donetsk Oblast: Russians kill one civilian and wound four more
Ukrainian defenders repel Russian attacks on 6 fronts, 37 combat clashes occur – General Staff report
RECENT NEWS
23:56
updatedUkraine's Air Force reports threat of UAV attacks from south and north
23:48
updated, photoRussian forces strike Mykolaiv Oblast, killing two civilians
23:41
Artificial intelligence to be used in demining Ukrainian land
23:38
Shahed-type drone hits infrastructure in Sumy Oblast
23:37
Ukraine's foreign minister holds first conversation with Iceland's new foreign minister
23:28
Orbán's chief of staff tries to justify his meeting with Putin and calling war in Ukraine a "military operation"
22:24
Russian forces target Kherson Oblast, wounding 3 civilians
21:58
President's Office outlines expectations for next meeting of advisers on Peace Formula
21:43
Netherlands records increased number of Ukrainians affected by human trafficking
21:37
Ukraine's Prosecutor General's Office appeals sentences for Berkut officers in Maidan shootings case
All News
Advertisement: