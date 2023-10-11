All Sections
Zelenskyy on Putin and Hamas: Terrorists will not change, they must lose

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 11 October 2023, 12:56
VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYY. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has equated Russian President Vladimir Putin with the Islamist group Hamas, calling them terrorists trying to hold free countries hostage.

Source: Zelenskyy in his speech at NATO headquarters at the Ramstein-format meeting, reported by European Pravda

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Terrorists like Putin or Hamas seek to hold free and democratic countries hostage. And they want power over those who seek freedom. Terrorists will not change. They simply have to lose. And that means we have to win."

Details: Zelenskyy expressed confidence in victory, but noted that patience is needed. 

"This requires constant and ongoing support. We need to take the right steps. Steps that save lives – in fact, vital steps – and strengthen the defences significantly. Air defence is a must. And I am sure you heard me," Zelenskyy said.

In his speech, Zelenskyy made a strong call for strengthening Ukraine's air defence before winter, stressing that this would bring the end of the war closer.

Background: On 11 October, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Brussels with an unexpected visit.

