Pentagon reveals details of new US$200 million aid package

The US Department of Defence has detailed the contents of the latest military aid package to Ukraine in the amount of US$200 million, announced by Lloyd Austin, the United States Secretary of Defence, at a Ramstein-format meeting.

Details: It is said that the US aid package is the 48th since August 2021, which is provided to Ukraine from American stocks, which means its prompt dispatch.

Quote: "This security assistance package is an important signal of United States' continued commitment to supporting the Ukrainian people in the face of Russian aggression."

More details: The package contains, among other things, AIM-9M missiles for air defence, Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems (c-UAS) equipment, additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), 155mm and 105mm artillery rounds, and precision aerial munitions.

Electronic warfare equipment, TOW anti-tank missiles and AT-4 anti-armor systems, small arms and more than 16 million rounds of ammunition for them, explosive munitions, spare parts, training munitions, maintenance and other field equipment are also mentioned.

It has already been reported that this aid package will be financed from funds the Pentagon saved due to an accounting error. It allows weapons and ammunition to be sent to Kyiv despite removing new aid to Ukraine from a temporary spending bill passed by the House of Representatives last weekend to avert a shutdown.

Earlier, the Pentagon said that the US Congress should approve additional funding so that the US could simultaneously provide the necessary military assistance to Israel and Ukraine.

At the weekend, the Western media reported that Biden wanted to approve up to US$100 billion for Ukraine through Congress.

