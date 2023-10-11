All Sections
Ukraine's Intelligence explains why Chechen leader Kadyrov is still alive, despite his very serious condition

Sofia Sereda, Tetiana LozovenkoWednesday, 11 October 2023, 20:10
Ukraine's Intelligence explains why Chechen leader Kadyrov is still alive, despite his very serious condition
photo: THE WEBSITE OF UKRAINE'S INTELLIGENCE

Ukraine's Chief Intelligence Directorate has explained why Ramzan Kadyrov is still alive, despite the statements of Ukrainian intelligence about the "very difficult condition" of the head of Chechnya. 

Source: Major General Vadym Skibitskyi, Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence representative, in an interview with Ukrainska Pravda 

Quote: "The fact that he was in a very difficult condition is a confirmed fact. 

He has been in this serious condition for some time. He was treated in the United Arab Emirates. Many treatments were also carried out on the territory of Russia (including in Moscow). 

Probably he is tenacious."

Background: 

  • On 15 September, Andrii Yusov, representative of Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence, stated that Ramzan Kadyrov is in critical condition.
  • On 17 September, Ramzan Kadyrov, the Kremlin-controlled Head of Chechnya, posted a personal video on social media for the first time in two weeks amid rumours of a sharp deterioration in his health or even death.

