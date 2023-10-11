All Sections
Ukraine receives US$500 million worth of support at Ramstein-format meeting

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 11 October 2023, 22:38
Ukraine receives US$500 million worth of support at Ramstein-format meeting
STOCK PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Rustem Umierov, Ukraine’s Minister of Defence, has said that Ukraine has received US$500 million worth of military support as a result of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting. 

Source: Umierov during a conversation with journalists in Brussels, as reported by the correspondent of European Pravda 

Quote: "We received almost half a billion [dollars] worth of support: this is air defence, ammunition, preparations for the winter, and F-16s," Umierov stated. 

According to Umierov, it is important that the military is supplied with everything they need for the winter now. 

"We received both commitments and supplies. When it comes to the commitments, they involve a lot of things we did not anticipate. There are positive commitments too. If we’re talking about supplies, we are getting everything in time," he said.

Umierov did not specify what kind of commitments were discussed. 

Background: 

