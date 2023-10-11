Ukraine receives US$500 million worth of support at Ramstein-format meeting
Rustem Umierov, Ukraine’s Minister of Defence, has said that Ukraine has received US$500 million worth of military support as a result of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting.
Source: Umierov during a conversation with journalists in Brussels, as reported by the correspondent of European Pravda
Quote: "We received almost half a billion [dollars] worth of support: this is air defence, ammunition, preparations for the winter, and F-16s," Umierov stated.
According to Umierov, it is important that the military is supplied with everything they need for the winter now.
"We received both commitments and supplies. When it comes to the commitments, they involve a lot of things we did not anticipate. There are positive commitments too. If we’re talking about supplies, we are getting everything in time," he said.
Umierov did not specify what kind of commitments were discussed.
Background:
- Many countries announced new military aid packages for Ukraine on the day of the Ramstein-format meeting.
- The United States has approved a new package worth US$200 million; Finland also announced its 19th military aid package, amounting to €95 million; and Canada pledged to supply Ukraine with artillery ammunition and other weapons, as well as winter uniforms and sleeping bags for the soldiers.
- In addition, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin announced the creation of several capability coalitions for Ukraine, including training for the Ukrainian Air Force.
