Russians wanted to carry out controlled radiation leak at occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

Alona Mazurenko, Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 12 October 2023, 13:32
Russians wanted to carry out controlled radiation leak at occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant
Photo: ENERGOATOM ON TELEGRAM

Kyrylo Budanov, the Head of Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence, has said that the Russians wanted to create a man-made disaster at the occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) and "carry out a controlled release of radiation".

Source: Budanov in an interview with Ukrainska Pravda

Quote: "They wanted to create a man-made catastrophe artificially. It's not about detonating a nuclear plant in the sense that everyone understands, when it goes bang – and radiation spreads in all directions. They wanted to do something much more interesting there: an artificial overload of the system and a controlled release of radiation. Make it localised.

All such games always end very badly. As we understand, this would definitely have led to a real nuclear disaster.

There is still a threat [of something like that happening – ed.], as we must all remember that the station remains occupied. And nothing globally has changed there.

The only thing is that we have passed the moment of crisis, thank God. I will not reveal the data, how and what was done for this. But we passed it at that time.

However, this does not remove the issue that if Russia wants to do something similar again, it will have every opportunity to do so."

Details: Budanov hopes that Ukraine will be able to foil the Russian Federation’s terrorist plans.

Asked whether he had taken part in solving this issue, the intelligence chief answered: "Nothing in this world happens on its own – that's all I can say."

Background:

  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned Russia that the world sees what scenarios the terrorists are preparing for at the Zaporizhzhia NPP and is ready to react.
  • Before that, the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned fellow citizens that the Russians may soon start preparations for provocations at the Zaporizhzhia NPP, and had placed explosive-like objects on the roofs of two power units.

