Kremlin openly says Putin has no competitors in Russia

Dmitry Peskov, Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation, has said Vladimir Putin "has no and cannot have any" competitors in the Russian political arena.

Source: Russian media

Quote from Peskov: "We have repeatedly said that President Putin is definitely the number one politician and statesman in our country.

Advertisement:

I believe, although I hardly have the right to speak about this or that, breaking the rules, I can say he has no and cannot have any [competitors – ed.] in the Russian Federation."

Background:

Next year, Russia will elect a president. Presidential elections are set to take place on 17 March 2024. The Kremlin is actively preparing for them.

Peskov claimed that Vladimir Putin will be "beyond any competition" in the presidential election in spring 2024. A sociological research organisation also predicted victory for the permanent Russian leader.

Ramzan Kadyrov, Head of the Chechen Republic, has suggested cancelling presidential elections in Russia until the war with Ukraine is over.

On 13 October, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) called on member states to declare Russian President Vladimir Putin illegitimate after the end of his current presidential term and declared Russia a dictatorship.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!