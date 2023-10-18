Zelenskyy on Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia: Russian terror must be defeated

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has commented on the Russian attack on a residential building in the city of Zaporizhzhia, saying that Russian terror must be defeated.

Quote: "Zaporizhzhia. Terrorist rocket attacks on the city, infrastructure, and a residential building – an ordinary five-storey building. Eight apartments were destroyed. There are people injured and killed. There may be people under the rubble. Search and rescue operations are ongoing."

Details: Zelenskyy expressed his condolences to all those whose relatives and friends perished because of the Russian terror. The president also extended his gratitude to all those who are helping Ukraine overcome Russian evil.

"We will do everything to bring the terrorist state to justice. Russian terror must be defeated," Zelenskyy stressed.

On the night of 17-18 October, Russian forces launched six missile strikes on Zaporizhzhia, hitting a high-rise building. Reports indicated that there were fatalities and injuries.

A Russian missile has destroyed the entrance of a residential building in Zaporizhzhia from the fourth to the second floor, and one person has been rescued from under the rubble.

