Russians injure four and kill two civilians, including teenager, in Kherson Oblast

Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast killed two civilians, including a 13-year-old boy, over the course of the past 24 hours. Four people were injured.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: Russian forces launched 51 attacks on Kherson Oblast during the past day, firing 365 projectiles from mortars, artillery, Grad missile systems, tanks, aircraft, and drones. The Russians bombarded Kherson Oblast 8 times and dropped 35 guided bombs on civilians on the right bank of the Dnipro River.

The invaders aimed at the residential area of the settlements. Two people were killed, including a teenager, and four others were injured in the Russian attack on the oblast.

A 13-year-old boy was seriously injured – medics had to pronounce the teenager dead. Along with the dead teenager, two other men were injured. A 43-year-old man suffered a perforating shoulder wound, a 35-year-old man suffered an eye injury and shrapnel wounds to the face, and both also suffered mine-blast and ear barotrauma injuries.

In addition, the Kherson regional prosecutor's office reported that at about 06:30 on 26 October, Russian forces fired artillery on the village of Kizomys in the Bilozerka hromada of Kherson Oblast [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]. A number of residential buildings were damaged. A 67-year-old local resident was injured. He has been hospitalised.

