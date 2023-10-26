All Sections
Car with 4 FSB representatives inside blown up in Berdiansk

Iryna BalachukThursday, 26 October 2023, 10:16
Car with 4 FSB representatives inside blown up in Berdiansk
Screenshots of Telegram channels reporting on the explosion. Photo: Defence Intelligence

The Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine has reported that four representatives of the Russian FSB were blown up in a car in temporarily occupied Berdiansk on 23 October.

Source: Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence (DIU) on Telegram

Quote: "A commotion in Berdiansk: the resistance movement is continuing to destroy the invaders. On 23 October, a car with four representatives of the Russian FSB inside was destroyed by an explosion in temporarily occupied Berdiansk in Zaporizhzhia Oblast."

Details: The DIU called the explosion a "revenge action" conducted by representatives of the Ukrainian resistance movement.

The incident occurred on Michurin Street near the Jasmin Guest-House hotel, which FSB representatives had turned into their hiding place.

Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence does not indicate if all of the passengers died in the explosion, but notes that "among those killed…is a Russian war criminal who committed brutal torture of local citizens of Ukraine".

It is reported that after the car bombing, Russian invaders ordered curfew hours to be changed to 21:00 to 05:00 in the occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

"Representatives of the Russian special services immediately left the hotel and relocated to a new snake pit. However, this place is also well known by the brave underground patriots of Ukraine,"  the intelligence service noted.

Earlier: On 25 October, the Russian edition of RBC reported that a Russian soldier had been killed in occupied Berdiansk as a result of an improvised explosive device blowing up under his car on 23 October. 

Background:

