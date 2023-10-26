South Korea, Japan and US condemn North Korea for supplying weapons to Russia

South Korea, Japan and the United States strongly condemned North Korea's supply of weapons and military equipment to Russia and said they have confirmation of such supplies.

Source: Reuters with reference to the joint statement of the countries

Quote: "The Republic of Korea, United States, and Japan strongly condemn the provision of military equipment and munitions by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) to the Russian Federation for use against the government and people of Ukraine."

"Such weapons deliveries, several of which we now confirm have been completed, will significantly increase the human toll of Russia’s war of aggression," the three countries' foreign ministers said in a statement.

Details: The statement indicates that North Korea is seeking military assistance from Russia to develop its military capabilities in exchange for Moscow's support in the field of weapons.

Background:

The Beyond Parallel project of the American Center for Strategic and International Studies recorded a sharp increase in cargo traffic between North Korea and Russia after a meeting of the leaders of both countries in September.

