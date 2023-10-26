All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


South Korea, Japan and US condemn North Korea for supplying weapons to Russia

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 26 October 2023, 11:59
South Korea, Japan and US condemn North Korea for supplying weapons to Russia
Photo: Getty Images

South Korea, Japan and the United States strongly condemned North Korea's supply of weapons and military equipment to Russia and said they have confirmation of such supplies.

Source: Reuters with reference to the joint statement of the countries

Quote: "The Republic of Korea, United States, and Japan strongly condemn the provision of military equipment and munitions by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) to the Russian Federation for use against the government and people of Ukraine."

Advertisement:

"Such weapons deliveries, several of which we now confirm have been completed, will significantly increase the human toll of Russia’s war of aggression," the three countries' foreign ministers said in a statement.

Details: The statement indicates that North Korea is seeking military assistance from Russia to develop its military capabilities in exchange for Moscow's support in the field of weapons.

Background:

The Beyond Parallel project of the American Center for Strategic and International Studies recorded a sharp increase in cargo traffic between North Korea and Russia after a meeting of the leaders of both countries in September. 

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Russia
Advertisement:

Hungary promises to block start of Ukraine's negotiations on joining EU

Zelenskyy holds conference call: additional NASAMS systems put in operation

Ukraine's Internal Affairs Ministry reveals new details about recent death of aide of Commander-in-Chief

videoRussians show collaborator Tsarov after assassination attempt, saying he feels fine

Ukraine fulfils only 4 out of 7 criteria for EU membership – European Commission

Hero of Ukraine transferred from Ivan Bohun Military High School to National Defenсe University

All News
Russia
Russia yet to form a "thank you package" to North Korea for ammunition – UK Defence Intelligence
EU summit prepares embargo on Russian diamonds
Zelenskyy to ask EU summit to strengthen sanctions against Russia
RECENT NEWS
14:54
EU recommends starting talks on Ukraine's membership when all 7 criteria are met
14:39
VIDEORussians target same spot in Kherson once again, destroy empty warehouses
14:10
Hungary promises to block start of Ukraine's negotiations on joining EU
13:26
Soros' Open Society Foundations announces new projects in Ukraine
13:24
"His mother's screams could be heard half a mile away." Stories of people executed by Russian soldiers in Chernihiv Oblast
13:20
Ukrainian Health Ministry reveals how many medical facilities were damaged or destroyed by Russia
13:10
Germany provides Ukraine with 700,000 euros grants for restoration of internet in liberated territories
13:06
Ukraine's Foreign Minister to visit Brussels on 7-8 November
12:59
updatedRussians attack infrastructure facility near Kryvyi Rih
12:55
Threat is real: Director of Askania-Nova nature reserve on likelihood of Russians exporting animals
All News
Advertisement: