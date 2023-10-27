All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Latvia bans cars with Russian number plates

Olha HlushchenkoFriday, 27 October 2023, 01:28
Latvia bans cars with Russian number plates
STOCK PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

The Latvian parliament has approved amendments to the Road Traffic Act that would ban Russian-registered vehicles from Latvia in the first reading on Thursday, 26 October.

Source: Delfi, a news website in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia

Details: The draft law stipulates that the owners of vehicles registered in Russia will have to re-register their cars or take them out of Latvia within three months of the law's entry into force.

Advertisement:

Once the transitional period is over, the right to use Russian-registered vehicles in Latvian traffic will be granted for a single use if a person is crossing the territory of Latvia in transit.

The Latvian Justice Ministry says the presence of Russian-registered vehicles in Latvia is unacceptable, given Russia's attack on Ukraine and the threat to its territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence.

Furthermore, vehicles in Russia often do not meet EU technical requirements, and their use may jeopardise road safety.

The law is expected to come into force on 15 November.

Background: Reports emerged that Latvia would not ban the cars registered in Belarus.

At present, all Baltic countries have banned the entry of cars with Russian number plates. Poland, Finland, Norway and Bulgaria have also introduced such measures.

Meanwhile, the Russians have been using the Kaliningrad transit train to get to the EU via Lithuania.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: LatviaRussia
Advertisement:

Hungary promises to block start of Ukraine's negotiations on joining EU

Zelenskyy holds conference call: additional NASAMS systems put in operation

Ukraine's Internal Affairs Ministry reveals new details about recent death of aide of Commander-in-Chief

videoRussians show collaborator Tsarov after assassination attempt, saying he feels fine

Ukraine fulfils only 4 out of 7 criteria for EU membership – European Commission

Hero of Ukraine transferred from Ivan Bohun Military High School to National Defenсe University

All News
Latvia
Latvian President calls upon Europe to arm
Latvian military volunteer killed in action near Lyman
Latvia to impose fines for "I am Russian!" stickers on cars
RECENT NEWS
14:54
EU recommends starting talks on Ukraine's membership when all 7 criteria are met
14:39
VIDEORussians target same spot in Kherson once again, destroy empty warehouses
14:10
Hungary promises to block start of Ukraine's negotiations on joining EU
13:26
Soros' Open Society Foundations announces new projects in Ukraine
13:24
"His mother's screams could be heard half a mile away." Stories of people executed by Russian soldiers in Chernihiv Oblast
13:20
Ukrainian Health Ministry reveals how many medical facilities were damaged or destroyed by Russia
13:10
Germany provides Ukraine with 700,000 euros grants for restoration of internet in liberated territories
13:06
Ukraine's Foreign Minister to visit Brussels on 7-8 November
12:59
updatedRussians attack infrastructure facility near Kryvyi Rih
12:55
Threat is real: Director of Askania-Nova nature reserve on likelihood of Russians exporting animals
All News
Advertisement: