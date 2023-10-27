Ukraine brings back bodies of 50 fallen soldiers

As a result of some measures that were taken on 27 October, Ukraine managed to bring back the bodies of 50 fallen warriors.

Source: Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War

Details: It is reported that as a result of repatriation measures, the Ukrainian side managed to bring back the bodies (remains) of 50 deceased Ukrainian defenders to the territory under its control.

It is also pointed out that the Armed Forces of Ukraine will ensure the proper and safe transportation of the repatriated persons for transfer to law enforcement officials and forensic experts in order to organise and conduct investigative actions and forensic examinations.

Quote: "The event was implemented by the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War and was made possible through cooperation with the Joint Centre of the Security Service of Ukraine, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine (Secretariat of the Commissioner for Missing Persons under Special Circumstances), the Armed Forces of Ukraine (Central Military Command), the Main Department of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Sumy Oblast, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, other representatives of the security and defence sector of Ukraine with the assistance and direct participation of representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross."



