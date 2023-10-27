Putin will die, but it's not enough for changes in Russia – senior Ukrainian official

Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council (NSDC), has stated that sooner or later, the Russian president will die, but Putin's death is not enough to bring about any changes in Russia, as it will take much more.

Source: Danilov in an interview with Ukrainian magazine Focus

Quote: "Sooner or later, everyone passes on to the other side. And so will Putin. The overwhelming majority of our population, perhaps 99.9%, wants this to happen as soon as possible. As for his health, this man was not in his right mind when he made the decision to invade a country that they claimed was a sibling. You have to be crazy to deal with issues like that. Therefore, in terms of his health, he was never in good health. And the question of when the Lord will take him to Himself is a matter of time.

But if someone thinks that this (Putin's death) will end everything, we don't think so. The territory that is modern Russia is saturated with inhumanity. They have been taught since childhood that they should hate everyone in the world. And if everything is wrong inside the country, someone must be responsible for it.

I would like to bring us all back to the situation in 2008 when Georgia was invaded. At that time, 80-85% of Russians had a negative attitude towards Georgians. What did Georgians do to Russians to deserve their hatred? As for Ukraine, they hate us just as much and believe we should disappear from the world map. We must understand this. And if anyone thinks that anything will change after Putin's death, it won't. It will take years to see changes. First and foremost, they have to start loving people."

Details: Speaking about the changes that should take place in Russia, aside from Putin's death, Danilov noted that the historical process of Russia's fragmentation, which Putin started on 24 February 2022, and in fact, even earlier in 2008, when he attacked Georgia, will now gradually gain momentum.

The NSDC secretary believes that nothing will save Russia as a country.

"They are no longer a country to be taken seriously in the world. China mediates many processes concerning Russia. They are losing their status as a subject, and this will happen quickly and gain momentum," he added.

